Will the Texas Panhandle Wildfires Affect YOUR Beef Prices?

Glenn Beck





March 6, 2024





Wildfires in Texas have destroyed hundreds of homes, over a million acres of land, and thousands of cattle. Will this affect your beef prices? And if so, how long will it take for the effects to be felt? Glenn speaks with general manager Joe Leathers of the Four Sixes Ranch, which was affected by the fire, about what you should expect. Joe also explains how the ranching community is helping those who have been immediately affected, including ranchers, cowboys, and families, and lays out how you can help as well: “Disaster memories are short,” he tells Glenn. “And when it rains, you’ll get a little green on the ground and people will forget. It’s gonna take YEARS to recover from this."





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwTCSBWuPIo