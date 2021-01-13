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PLANET LOCKDOWN / Előkészületek VILÁGVALUTÁHOZ
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40 views • January 13, 2021
Catherine Austin Fitts Publisher of Solari Report / Solari Investment Advisor manager Director is talking about USD as a spare currency. The Central banks triing to make a new system while trying to keep running the old Dollar currency, which is big, complicated and messy. They try to establish this system, what if people would understand, nobody would NOT want it!
[HUN] Catherine Austin Fitts a Solari Reports kiadója / a Solari Investment Advisor menedzser igazgatója az USD-ről, mint tartalék valutáról beszél. A központi bankok megpróbálnak új rendszert létrehozni, miközben megpróbálják fenntartani a régi dollár valutát, amely nagy, bonyolult és rendetlen. Megpróbálják létrehozni ezt a rendszert, amit ha az emberek megértenék, senki NEM akarná!
[HUN] Catherine Austin Fitts a Solari Reports kiadója / a Solari Investment Advisor menedzser igazgatója az USD-ről, mint tartalék valutáról beszél. A központi bankok megpróbálnak új rendszert létrehozni, miközben megpróbálják fenntartani a régi dollár valutát, amely nagy, bonyolult és rendetlen. Megpróbálják létrehozni ezt a rendszert, amit ha az emberek megértenék, senki NEM akarná!
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