Healing For The Fractured Soul 57 | DBT Skills & The Sovereignty of God In Difficult Situations
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
5 views • 24 hours ago

Tonight, we will go over some more practical DBT Skills as a group and discuss embracing the sovereignty of God during hard and difficult times when things feel chaotic and out of control. When the voices in your head tell you that you are no good, you have failed, you should have done better, it's your fault... how can we get negative loops in our heads to shut off? The answers vary, but some of them might be more surprising than you think! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-57/

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

healingpedophiliadeliverancemolestationdidself helpincestsex traffickingcounselinghealthy relationshipsbroken heart syndromeinner healingmpdsplit personalitiesdysfunctional familiescoping mechanismsfractured mindpstdheal broken heartsdbt skills
