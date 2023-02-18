CAPACITOR 10uF 25V | Replace a capacitor | ASIC miner repair

CAPACITOR 10uF 25V is used in the DC pulsating current of electronic equipment such as control boards, hash boards, TV sets, communications, computers, etc.Electrolytic capacitors are a type of capacitors. The metal foil is the positive electrode (aluminum or tantalum), the oxide film that is close to the metal is the dielectric, and the cathode is composed of a conductive material, an electrolyte (the electrolyte can be liquid or solid) and other materials.

Type: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor

Capacitor: 10uF

Working voltage: 25V

Maximum temperature: 105°C

Product details:

1. Ripple current resistance

2. High and low-temperature resistance

3. Long service life

4. Aluminum electrolytic material

Product Links:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1684

#CAPACITOR #controlboard #hashboard