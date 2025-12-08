CTP (20251213 S3E130) Tony El Why We Must Ask Why BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3E130) If Common Sense Had A Podcast, It Would Ask “Why” A Lot

We press into why as a civic habit, from childhood curiosity to adult responsibility, and challenge listeners to test claims by outcomes rather than slogans. Tony EL shares how a military upbringing, history, and education shaped his approach to questioning narratives and defending free thought.

• recovering the habit of asking why across life and politics

• tradition that works versus change that regresses

• judging policies by outcomes and fruits

• history, labels, and how narratives polarise

• education, civics, and critical thinking skills

• journalism’s who what where when why how as daily tools

• practical steps for source checking and media literacy

• guest link http://ProjectThirdIOpen.com

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP