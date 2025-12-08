BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CTP (20251213 S3E130) Tony El Why We Must Ask Why BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 1 day ago

CTP (S3E130) If Common Sense Had A Podcast, It Would Ask “Why” A Lot

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We press into why as a civic habit, from childhood curiosity to adult responsibility, and challenge listeners to test claims by outcomes rather than slogans. Tony EL shares how a military upbringing, history, and education shaped his approach to questioning narratives and defending free thought.

• recovering the habit of asking why across life and politics

• tradition that works versus change that regresses

• judging policies by outcomes and fruits

• history, labels, and how narratives polarise

• education, civics, and critical thinking skills

• journalism’s who what where when why how as daily tools

• practical steps for source checking and media literacy

• guest link http://ProjectThirdIOpen.com

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianusaunited statesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy