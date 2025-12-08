CTP (20251213 S3E130) Tony El Why We Must Ask Why BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3E130) If Common Sense Had A Podcast, It Would Ask “Why” A Lot
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We press into why as a civic habit, from childhood curiosity to adult responsibility, and challenge listeners to test claims by outcomes rather than slogans. Tony EL shares how a military upbringing, history, and education shaped his approach to questioning narratives and defending free thought.
• recovering the habit of asking why across life and politics
• tradition that works versus change that regresses
• judging policies by outcomes and fruits
• history, labels, and how narratives polarise
• education, civics, and critical thinking skills
• journalism’s who what where when why how as daily tools
• practical steps for source checking and media literacy
• guest link http://ProjectThirdIOpen.com