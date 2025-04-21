LEGAL DOES NOT BY DEFINITION MEAN LAWFUL 📜 [UNLESS IT IS TOLERATED]

Imported foreign beef can still legally be labeled “A product of the USA”





Even through the USDA finally closed this loophole, full compliance won’t be enforced until 2026





Over 85% of Grass Fed Beef in America is imported and American farmers say they can’t compete





The American people have been so sold out to foreign interests for so long that imported beef up until just a year ago was LEGALLY allowed to be labeled a ‘product of the USA’ and technically still can until 2026





Source: https://gab.com/Grendel_Lives/posts/114373550045948362





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9rggpn [thanks to https://prosperousamerica.org/foreign-beef-can-legally-be-labeled-product-of-u-s-a-its-killing-americas-grass-fed-industry/ 🖲]