BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LEGAL DOES NOT BY DEFINITION MEAN LAWFUL 📜 [UNLESS IT IS TOLERATED]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
232 views • 2 weeks ago

Imported foreign beef can still legally be labeled “A product of the USA”


Even through the USDA finally closed this loophole, full compliance won’t be enforced until 2026


Over 85% of Grass Fed Beef in America is imported and American farmers say they can’t compete


The American people have been so sold out to foreign interests for so long that imported beef up until just a year ago was LEGALLY allowed to be labeled a ‘product of the USA’ and technically still can until 2026


Source: https://gab.com/Grendel_Lives/posts/114373550045948362


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9rggpn [thanks to https://prosperousamerica.org/foreign-beef-can-legally-be-labeled-product-of-u-s-a-its-killing-americas-grass-fed-industry/ 🖲]

Keywords
legallawfulfood labelingbait and switchmulti pronged attack
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy