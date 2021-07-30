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IF YOU TRY TO FORCE VAXX ME...! [2021-07-29] - SUPERCHRISTIANZ (VIDEO)
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659 views • July 30, 2021
IF YOU TRY TO FORCE VAXX ME...! [2021-07-29] - SUPERCHRISTIANZ (VIDEO)
I am a US Marine Corps Sergeant veteran! I will not be fleeing out to the wilderness. If you work for the government and try to force a Covid Vaxx into me, steal my weapons, or to take me to a FEMA Camp, I am letting you know right now, "I'M NOT RUNNING ANYWHERE, I'M GOING TO KILL YOU". You have now got the only warning you are going to get from me. Most other armed US Active Duty and US Military Veterans will be following in my footsteps too. This is the USA, we are a Constitutional Republic protected by a Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
SuperChristianZ @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@superchristianz?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
I am a US Marine Corps Sergeant veteran! I will not be fleeing out to the wilderness. If you work for the government and try to force a Covid Vaxx into me, steal my weapons, or to take me to a FEMA Camp, I am letting you know right now, "I'M NOT RUNNING ANYWHERE, I'M GOING TO KILL YOU". You have now got the only warning you are going to get from me. Most other armed US Active Duty and US Military Veterans will be following in my footsteps too. This is the USA, we are a Constitutional Republic protected by a Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
SuperChristianZ @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@superchristianz?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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