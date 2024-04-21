Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Was Israel Going to Nuke Iran as Pepe Escobar's Source Claims? | Ray McGovern
channel image
The Prisoner
9070 Subscribers
Shop now
188 views
Published 13 hours ago

Ray came to Washington from his native Bronx in the early Sixties as an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then served as a CIA analyst for 27 years, from the administration of John F. Kennedy to that of George H. W. Bush. Ray’s duties included chairing National Intelligence Estimates and preparing the President’s Daily Brief, which he briefed one-on-one to President Ronald Reagan’s five most senior national security advisers from 1981 to 1985.

https://raymcgovern.com

Mirrored - Dialogue Works

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
iranisraelnukesray mcgovernpepe escobar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket