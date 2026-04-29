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Date: Apr. 29, 2026. Lesson 83-2026. Title: Thy Father and Thy Mother Shall Be Glad
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Proverbs 23:25 shifts the focus from the parent’s reward to the child’s responsibility, revealing that a righteous and wise life brings joy not only to oneself, but to those who gave it. This verse calls sons and daughters to recognize that their choices are not private—they either produce gladness or grief in their parents. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles teaches how wisdom becomes an act of love, why honoring father and mother is fulfilled through righteous living, and how a life aligned with God reflects the joy of both earthly and heavenly relationships.

Lesson 82-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


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