The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man Part 13

by Philip St. Raymond

for The American Mercury



THE CRIMINAL ACTS of the Leo Frank forces as they attempted to get a new trial for their client — or invalidate the results of the original trial — are so numerous, so outrageous, so obvious, and so egregious that — once you hear about them in this new audio book — you will be outraged at how academia and the media have kept these facts from you. Did you know an attempt was made to pay an inmate to poison one of the state’s main witnesses, James Conley? In fact, it’s fair to say that chicanery on this scale comes very close to proving that Frank was guilty — and that his legal/propaganda/dirty tricks team knew he was guilty; for these are not the acts of innocent men with clear consciences. (ILLUSTRATION: The Burns Detective Agency was hired by the Leo Frank legal team to “find new evidence” and invalidate witnesses’ testimony after Frank was convicted. The agency’s and Frank’s other allies’ scandalous behavior — planting fake evidence; bribing perjurers; paying witnesses to leave town; and even attempting to murder a prosecution witness! — was a significant factor in convincing Georgians that Frank was indeed guilty.)



In this, the thirteenth audio segment of this ground-breaking work originally published by the Nation of Islam, part of their series called The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, we also learn of the judicial condemnation of Frank’s team — another thing that today’s media accounts and academic studies of the Frank case leave out.



This new audio book, based on the Nation of Islam’s The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man, the best investigative effort made on the Leo Frank case in the last 100 years, will take you on a trip into the past — to the greatest American murder mystery of all time; a mystery that will reveal to you the hidden forces that shape our world even today.



To read all the chapters we’ve published so far, simply click on this link.



We at The American Mercury are now proud to present part 13 of our audio version of this very important book, read by Vanessa Neubauer.



Simply press “play” on the player embedded above — or at the end of this article — to hear part 13 of the book.



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Click here to obtain a print or e-book copy of this important work, The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, Vol. 3; The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man.



For further information on the Nation of Islam Historical Research Group, readers are encouraged to visit their Web site, noirg.org.