‘Regular Guy’ Takes Aim at NASA Fraud. His videos get 10M+ views!

with Justin Harvey, Audit NASA

Justin_WeAreChange, WeAreChangeOrlando

Despite suffering defeat by Globe defenders in a recent visit to an Antarctic station to witness a 24-hour, rotating Sun, Flat Earthers insist mainstream scientists remain unable to answer more significant problems with the claim of a spinning space ball: that is, why can we “see too far” and why would NASA provide only CGI images of Earth if Space were real?

Mr. Harvey made a name for himself on this controversy by testifying before his County to demand an investigation into the alleged faked deaths of astronauts aboard NASA’s Challenger shuttle. Then he questioned an astronaut to explain anomalies aboard the space station - including a green screened swimming pool. And then there was Trump….

• who first assigned Elon Musk (a NASA replacement?) to root out excessive or inefficient bureaucracy at his Department of Govt Efficient (DOGE), perhaps including NASA, and,

• a rumor that one of Trump’s Executive Orders will include declassification of NASA’s secret files.

Indeed, Justin feels there’s never been a better time to audit how the National Aeronautics and Space Agency has wasted tax dollars.

Conservative critic Candace Owens sent a producer on the Antarctic mission, and Flat Earth refuses to die as it gets platformed on larger and larger shows - including those of comedian Jim Breuer, Roseann Arnold, Theo Von, Alex Jones, and Glenn Beck. Freedom Hub has heard from FE experts Dave Weis, Mark Sargent, Jeranism (who described his upcoming Antarctic adventure) & Dustin Nemos.

Until NASA justifies its expenditures and answers better the profound questions of our reality - they’ll just continue to foment mistrust of weak claims made by self-proclaimed “authorities”. Meanwhile, maybe NASA should be DOGE’d.