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It's Exciting, And Things Are Ready to Go..... All But Timing..... Gods Timing, Says Charlie Ward
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We keep hoping its tomorrow, Or Maybe the next day. It is definitely hard to have patience when were this close to it. We are an instant society. Some of our parents, and our grand parents, lived through several wars, and had loved ones in the battles, and they didn't have a cell phone to keep them instantly updated on how that son or friend was doing, or were they even still alive. But through patience they made it. Instead of having a fit when it doesn't happen today, just remember, in war Battles are won and lost over days and months, but war itself, often takes years. Have Faith My Friend. And as Charlie says, Pray.
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