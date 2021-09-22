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Australian Medical Fascism: Coming Soon to Your Country
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70 views • September 22, 2021
Anyone watching any kind of alternative media for the last month and a half knows that Australia has lost it's freakin' mind. The country has gone into full fascist mode, 'because Coronavirus'. The military on the streets, sirens are blaring, the police are getting violent with protesters, strict stay-at-home orders are in full effect with restrictions getting tighter by the day.
Thank God it's only over there... for now. All the signs point to this brand of fascism getting exported to other Western nations in the near future. Keep your eyes on what's going on down under, your country might be next!
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look at the medical fascist state - Australia-style!
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Thank God it's only over there... for now. All the signs point to this brand of fascism getting exported to other Western nations in the near future. Keep your eyes on what's going on down under, your country might be next!
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look at the medical fascist state - Australia-style!
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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