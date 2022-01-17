COVID-19: A Long-Planned False Flag Attack

The situation we are experiencing now, where a state of mass delusional psychosis has been successfully induced by the controlled propaganda media over the threat of a virus, which has never been proven to exist through proper isolation and analysis, and the Draconian measures which have been taken by the ruling class to restrict our most basic Natural Rights is not an accident or a coincidence. This is exactly the paradigm that our criminal illegitimate government has been rehearsing and training to achieve for several decades now in their so-called "pandemic simulations". This is the story of those takeover exercises, and how they, more than anything provide compelling evidence that what we are winessing now is not a grave viral pandemic, but a military grade psychological warfare operation that's aimed at overthrowing human civilization as we knew it before 2020, and replacing it with a global technocratic form of governance in which democracy itself is replace by a neo-feudalistic system in which a privileged, elite class will be forever perched on top of a heavily depopulated serf class who, they quite openly and proudly admit, will own nothing.