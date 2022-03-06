© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#142 VERA SHARAV - LESSONS FROM THE HOLOCAUST
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • March 06, 2022
ThiFreedom Broadcasters Livestream
On
February 3, 2022
Guest: Vera Sharav
Topic: Lessons from the Holocaust
https://ahrp.org/vera-sharav/
Bio:
Mrs. Vera Sharav, a child survivor of the Holocaust, is a public advocate for ethical medical research. She is the founder and president of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP, www.ahrp.org) an information resource and watchdog organization whose goal is to unlock the walls of secrecy that undermine patient safety and scientific integrity.
She has testified and presented before academic, government, and public policy forums, including: FDA, federal Office of Human Research Protection, Institute of Medicine, highlighting an underlying conflict in moral values, resulting in medical research practices that sacrifice patient safety. She has published articles and book chapters
What we Discussed:
- Violations of the Nuremberg Codes
- Belgium Protest with Police like Nazis
- The Holocast
- The Irish Famine lie
- Operation Paperclip
- Fauci
- What has Public Health got to do with the Military & CIA
- Her Near Death Experience after getting out of the Concentration Camp
- How the Nazis got Compliance
- Dr's agreeing to what is going on
- How Nurses killed during the war
- There will be No One to Rescue You Now
and more
INTERVIEW PANEL
Chris Ryan
Podcast: MINDWARS
https://www.mindwars.uk/
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
www.quantumnurse.life
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
https://bio.link/podcasters video was removed from my YouTube Channel
On
February 3, 2022
Guest: Vera Sharav
Topic: Lessons from the Holocaust
https://ahrp.org/vera-sharav/
Bio:
Mrs. Vera Sharav, a child survivor of the Holocaust, is a public advocate for ethical medical research. She is the founder and president of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP, www.ahrp.org) an information resource and watchdog organization whose goal is to unlock the walls of secrecy that undermine patient safety and scientific integrity.
She has testified and presented before academic, government, and public policy forums, including: FDA, federal Office of Human Research Protection, Institute of Medicine, highlighting an underlying conflict in moral values, resulting in medical research practices that sacrifice patient safety. She has published articles and book chapters
What we Discussed:
- Violations of the Nuremberg Codes
- Belgium Protest with Police like Nazis
- The Holocast
- The Irish Famine lie
- Operation Paperclip
- Fauci
- What has Public Health got to do with the Military & CIA
- Her Near Death Experience after getting out of the Concentration Camp
- How the Nazis got Compliance
- Dr's agreeing to what is going on
- How Nurses killed during the war
- There will be No One to Rescue You Now
and more
INTERVIEW PANEL
Chris Ryan
Podcast: MINDWARS
https://www.mindwars.uk/
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
www.quantumnurse.life
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
https://bio.link/podcasters video was removed from my YouTube Channel
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.