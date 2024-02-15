Scott Ritter’s Conversation With Colonel Alexander Khodakovsky

This conversation between Scott Ritter and Colonel Khodakovsky is very interesting and hopefully, something that many of us in the West shall adopt in our line of thinking.
Not many Americans realize this, but during the settlement of the North-Western United States, before the U.S. owned the Alaskan territory that it purchased from Russia, many American pioneers and settlers survived the harsh conditions that existed back then thanks to the help of the Russian people who had learned to live there.
Video Source:
Scott Ritter - 'A View From The Front Lines'
More on Scott Ritter - 'A Tour Of Duty'
Closing Theme Music:
'Beauty Of Russia' by Steve Oxen
Closing Credits Compilation:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
MMXXIV
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Scott Ritter or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
cl thu21:35
