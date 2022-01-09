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A WORD OF ENCOURAGEMENT TO THE REMNANT FROM MY BROTHER PAUL
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140 views • January 09, 2022
This video was originally uploaded to RFB's "You Are Not Alone" Campaign:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VBdiT... (starts at 36:47)
You can visit Paul's channel at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/VuS0...
Shared from and subscribe to:
B4ITS2L8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuFifpGD_N3P-2w3IIxluyQ
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VBdiT... (starts at 36:47)
You can visit Paul's channel at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/VuS0...
Shared from and subscribe to:
B4ITS2L8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuFifpGD_N3P-2w3IIxluyQ
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