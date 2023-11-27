Zionists Takeover Palestine
47 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Richard Grove
Nov 26, 2023Join Richard and Tony as they provide a detailed exploration of the history of Palestine and its relationship with Zionism, tracing it back to the Balfour Declaration and exploring its ties to the Cecil Rhodes Roundtable groups and the Rothschilds. For the full episode replay, download, and show notes, visit: https://grandtheftworld.com/ Get Richard's Freedom Vault: https://getautonomy.info/freedomvault Gauge Your Autonomy In 3 Minutes https://z1lpt9818lr.typeform.com/auto... To watch the Grand Theft World live stream, create your FREE Rokfin account @ https://rokfin.com/RichardGrove Streaming live on Sunday nights at 9 pm ET! Check out the Grand Theft World Podcast archive: https://grandtheftworld.com/gtw-podcast/ Grand Theft World Livestreams @ 9 PM Eastern every Sunday: https://www.GrandTheftWorld.com/live Join a diverse community of people who seek to learn about the bigger picture and adapt to navigating current events, blazing a new path to the truth in the GTW Community: https://grandtheftworld.com/sign-up/
Keywords
racismisraeljewspalestinegenocidehistoryzionismrothschildsjewbooksrelationshipanti semiticbalfour declarationcecil rhodesemigrationrichard groveexploringzionists takeover palestinetony myers logic professortracing it backroundtable groups
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos