What is Biotoxin Illness - Segment ONE - Disease can be CURED || The Biosanctuary

We are so excited to launch the first segment of a mini-series we're producing over the next three weeks as we video document a patient with labs showing serious Biotoxin illnesses in all categories; mold, yeast, fungus, bacterial dysbiosis, in addition to chemical toxic exposures going through our Revolutionary Medical Model integrating Energy and Biological Medicine to heal the damage the well over 2,000 endotoxic byproducts produced by these pathogens do to the brain (neurodegenerative disease), gut, liver, kidneys, hormone production/balance / neuroendocrine system, and cardiovascular system and mental health while the patient undergoes a medically supervised Deep Dive Detox that clears the infections in 7 days!





This is SEGMENT ONE that explains what Biotoxin Illness is and the dangers it presents from metabolic disorders to disease, to even death.





I also explain why it is today's number one epidemic health risk and, in truth, the number one killer because it is the impetus for the development of most diseases today because it can be linked to all 8 of the physical root causes of disease.





In service, we shine,

Shine!





00:00 Intro

00:50 Root Causes of Illness (Biotoxin Illness)

01:08 What is Biotoxin Disease?





Genita M. Mason LMP, HHP, NC

Medical Director

[email protected]

Light Medicine Ministries

www.lightmedicineministries.com

The Biosanctuary

www.thebiosanctuary.com

877.285.9266





#thebiosanctuary #biotoxinillness #diseasecure #health #biosanctuary #wellness #chronicillness #naturalhealing #healthawareness #medicalscience #diseaseprevention