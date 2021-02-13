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Lori Colley Ep. 492 - Acquitted! Trumped by Truth
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220 views • February 13, 2021
February 13, 2021
At noon on Saturday, it looked as though Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), would be responsible for the impeachment 2.0 getting a new life. Instead of voting to acquit, the Senate was considering calling witnesses! Here’s the story of this crazy day, along with why this matters, and how to pray.
INTERVIEW WITH LAURA SANGER
https://youtu.be/HkNyfIvMajg
https://rumble.com/vdjjbp-lori-colley-ep.-489-demonic-roots-of-the-f.e.d.-with-laura-sanger.html
https://www.brighteon.com/9fb1884a-7d52-4d73-bc9f-20ee6c9daa18
Links for sources at Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
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Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
At noon on Saturday, it looked as though Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), would be responsible for the impeachment 2.0 getting a new life. Instead of voting to acquit, the Senate was considering calling witnesses! Here’s the story of this crazy day, along with why this matters, and how to pray.
INTERVIEW WITH LAURA SANGER
https://youtu.be/HkNyfIvMajg
https://rumble.com/vdjjbp-lori-colley-ep.-489-demonic-roots-of-the-f.e.d.-with-laura-sanger.html
https://www.brighteon.com/9fb1884a-7d52-4d73-bc9f-20ee6c9daa18
Links for sources at Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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