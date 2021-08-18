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COVID-19 VACCINE BIBLE VERSES For RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION FROM MANDATORY VACCINATION - ABOMINATION RE-Upload
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185 views • August 18, 2021
*** DELETED YOOTUBE VIDEO: Use our Bible to legally avoid taking mandatory vaccines [READ FULL DESCRIPTION FOR Helpful LINKS] and why Christians and Jews should NOT Take The Covid Vaccine according to GOD'S Biblical Law/ The Torah.
*** This falls also under your FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS for freedom of Religious Expression so you cannot be forced to be vaccinated to have a job or shop. NO ONE IS ABOVE OUR CONSTITUTION.
*** In California the civil code 51.b states a person cannot be discriminated against for race, sex, color, religion, disability or medical condition. Each state has a similar code of a different number just google Public Accommodation Code or Civil Code for your state.
*** GO TO www.vaxxchoice.com to download and print out a NUREMBERG CODE legal document to hand to your work for exemption from Mandatory Experimental Shot.
***Follow SCHOOL FOR PROPHETS on youtube for more great bible study and movies. THIS VIDEO IS NOT FOR MONETARY PROPHIT. If you want to donate head over to School Of Prophets channel on youtube. An authentic bible teaching void of man made dogma.
*** This falls also under your FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS for freedom of Religious Expression so you cannot be forced to be vaccinated to have a job or shop. NO ONE IS ABOVE OUR CONSTITUTION.
*** In California the civil code 51.b states a person cannot be discriminated against for race, sex, color, religion, disability or medical condition. Each state has a similar code of a different number just google Public Accommodation Code or Civil Code for your state.
*** GO TO www.vaxxchoice.com to download and print out a NUREMBERG CODE legal document to hand to your work for exemption from Mandatory Experimental Shot.
***Follow SCHOOL FOR PROPHETS on youtube for more great bible study and movies. THIS VIDEO IS NOT FOR MONETARY PROPHIT. If you want to donate head over to School Of Prophets channel on youtube. An authentic bible teaching void of man made dogma.
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