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Mirror: Gideon's Army March & Blowing of the Shofars "The Call"
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70 views • February 20, 2022
Watch the army holding up their Shofars accompanied by a band. Their plan was to send "the call" 25,000 miles into space to praise the Lord in the heavens for this nation as prayer which will change everything. Speak for prayer to release the sound.
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