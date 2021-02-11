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They Will Murder You and Blame It On Your Friends
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202 views • February 11, 2021
The impeachment plan was there all along, and now it doesn't matter who is to blame this time around considering it wasn't anything Trump did that led to the insurrection
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Watch The Full Show: https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=602573c49351f934e5d7f4c9
Banned.Video Channel: https://cantcensortruth.com/channel/the-american-journal
For Live Alerts, Text 'WAKEUPUSA' To: (833) 470-0438
Support #Infowars: https://www.infowarsstore.com/
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