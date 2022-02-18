© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coronavirus Crusader - Getting Into Hospital Without A Mask & Test
Follow
1
Share
Report
200 views • February 18, 2022
MIRRORED from
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/coronavirus-crusader-getting-into-hospital-without-a-mask-amp-test_1Q5nJPOckcFs53V.html
18'TH FEB 22. PLEASE READ. At 1am today my mum was taken from Butler Green House residential rehabilitation to Oldham Royal Infirmary A&E. She had vomited and there were concerns that she had a bleed in her stomach. The receptionist at the hospital tried to bully me into wearing a mask. They are fucking morons but I don't accept any of their shit. I always get my way. An awake nurse I spoke to helped me see my mum. There is a very interesting conversation with my mum's consultant at the end too. Sorry that in some bits of the video the sound quality isn't great because it was covertly recorded but in others it is perfect with none of the noise of the hospital.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/coronavirus-crusader-getting-into-hospital-without-a-mask-amp-test_1Q5nJPOckcFs53V.html
18'TH FEB 22. PLEASE READ. At 1am today my mum was taken from Butler Green House residential rehabilitation to Oldham Royal Infirmary A&E. She had vomited and there were concerns that she had a bleed in her stomach. The receptionist at the hospital tried to bully me into wearing a mask. They are fucking morons but I don't accept any of their shit. I always get my way. An awake nurse I spoke to helped me see my mum. There is a very interesting conversation with my mum's consultant at the end too. Sorry that in some bits of the video the sound quality isn't great because it was covertly recorded but in others it is perfect with none of the noise of the hospital.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.