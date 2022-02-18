Coronavirus Crusader - Getting Into Hospital Without A Mask & Test

MIRRORED from18'TH FEB 22. ⁣PLEASE READ. At 1am today my mum was taken from Butler Green House residential rehabilitation to Oldham Royal Infirmary A&E. She had vomited and there were concerns that she had a bleed in her stomach. The receptionist at the hospital tried to bully me into wearing a mask. They are fucking morons but I don't accept any of their shit. I always get my way. An awake nurse I spoke to helped me see my mum. There is a very interesting conversation with my mum's consultant at the end too. Sorry that in some bits of the video the sound quality isn't great because it was covertly recorded but in others it is perfect with none of the noise of the hospital.