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‘Cackling’ Kamala Harris cements herself as the ‘worst vice president in US history’
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60 views • March 15, 2022
Sky News Australia

The “cackling nincompoop” Kamala Harris has cemented her place in United States history as the “worst vice president” after her performance this week, Sky News host Rita Panahi says.

“After her cringeworthy performance in recent weeks, she had the opportunity to redeem herself during a vitally important trip to Poland and Romania as Russia's invasion of Ukraine plunges the region into a deepening crisis. The White House said her visit will demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance,” Ms Panahi said.

“What it actually did was demonstrate the utter ineptitude of the vice president.

“You might be wondering what prompted that mad cackling during such a serious press conference, was there perhaps a moment of lightness during such a dark time. Well, no, that embarrassing performance was prompted by a serious question about the unfolding refugee crisis. ”

Ms Harris' laughter occurred after she was asked if the US would make a specific allocation for Ukrainian refugees.

"It's little wonder that Ukrainian President Zelensky's former press secretary said this of Kamala after that chuckle happy performance with the Polish president,” Ms Panahi said.

"'It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency'."

“Never mind winning it, the fear is she'll be installed president during Biden's first term should the 79-year-old's health decline further.

“But put the mad chucking to one side – Kamala Harris' incompetence and complete lack of foreign policy acumen was on display every time she actually answered a question.

“Kamala Harris is proof of what can happen when you disregard meritocracy and embrace identity politics – Kamala is what happens when you choose people for key roles not according to their ability, experience or acumen but according to their gender or their skin colour.”
Keywords
kamala harrisus historysky news australiacacklingcementsworst vice president
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