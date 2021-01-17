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When White Boys & White Girls have had enough of this shit... also: White Abortion
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175 views • January 17, 2021
Most of the film footage in this video is from the USA, except for some nasty film footage from France.
In this video we look at the behaviour of Blacks towards White kids, and when that goes very wrong. We also get a chance to see some White children speak their minds. This is all excellent news for me, because it shows that White children and teenagers are waking up and showing that European spirit.
We also look at a very sad event where a young White man cries as his girlfriend goes to an abortion clinic to abort a baby they had planned.
TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I would be most grateful for any support for my work since I am heavily banned. I cannot publish my details openly due to harassment, so please just go to this link and leave a message for me: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
In this video we look at the behaviour of Blacks towards White kids, and when that goes very wrong. We also get a chance to see some White children speak their minds. This is all excellent news for me, because it shows that White children and teenagers are waking up and showing that European spirit.
We also look at a very sad event where a young White man cries as his girlfriend goes to an abortion clinic to abort a baby they had planned.
TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I would be most grateful for any support for my work since I am heavily banned. I cannot publish my details openly due to harassment, so please just go to this link and leave a message for me: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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