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Neroke 5 Livestream #21 Is it even worth talking to Feminists, Toxic Empathy, Canadian Female Couple on trial for murder/neglect of boy possibly due to Misandry
1. 9:29 Is it even worth having a convernsation with feminists anymore?
2. 44:34 Toxic Empathy
3. 1:11:49 Canadian Couple on trial for neglect/murder of boy possibly due to Misandry
https://ontariochronicle.ca/burlington/childrens-aid-society-couple-in-murder-trial-and-doctors-sued-for-4m-by-family-of-2-brothers/
https://people.com/couple-accused-of-murdering-foster-child-called-themselves-jailers-in-texts-court-11937993#comments
https://www.insidehalton.com/news/crime/left-to-die-2-moms-on-trial-for-murder-of-would-be-adoptive-son-in/article_68e8af82-dc77-528b-bc6c-a3837b3854cd.html
https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/
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