Soyuz-2.1B launch from Plesetsk Cosmodrome successfully placed military payloads into low Earth orbit - launched overnight

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Overnight, a Soyuz-2.1B launch from Plesetsk Cosmodrome successfully placed military payloads into low Earth orbit.
The launch may also have deployed additional satellites for Russia’s “Rassvet” low-orbit communications constellation.
ℹ️“Rassvet” is a Russian low-Earth-orbit satellite internet constellation developed by Bureau 1440. It aims to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity from space using a network of small satellites, similar in concept to Starlink.
Adding from FlightRadar24:
A U.S. Army Bombardier Artemis II aircraft is currently operating over the Black Sea to conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in support of Ukraine.
Another: Alongside the US Army Bombardier Artemis II, a UK RC-135W Rivet Joint long-range signals intelligence (SIGINT) reconnaissance aircraft and a NATO E-3A Sentry are operating in the Black Sea region.