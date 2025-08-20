Early morning footage on Monday showed a massive fire still burning and a plume of black smoke rising high above the Kremenchug oil refinery in Poltava Region, a major fuel supplier for the Ukrainian group of forces. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the strike on the energy and oil facility, the Azeri Light refinery, where crude oil supplied from Azerbaijan was being processed for fuel needs for Kiev's forces. Yesterday, another refinery belonging to the Azerbaijani company SOCAR was attacked in Odessa Region. Sources in Kiev reported that the Russian Defense Ministry carried out a series of strikes on August 18 in Ukraine, including the Kremenchug refinery. That evening, the facility was hit with a combined missile and drone strike. Missiles such as Khinzal and Iskander landed, followed by Geran drones that completed their mission.

According to reports during the strike, at least ten powerful explosions after the missiles and drones, which had successfully bypassed sophisticated Western air defenses, were heard. The resulting massive fire, which was processing crude oil from Baku, demonstrated remarkable performance. A massive night strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces has turned into day for Ukraine and Azerbaijan, as well as the West, which continues to pump its war machine into a senseless conflict. Currently, relevant services in Kremenchuk report that the facility has suffered severe damage and smoke has spread to other cities. A strategic refinery has been crippled, destroying Azerbaijani oil tanks, and President Aliyev left Ukrainian businesses in flames. Key logistics for the Ukrainian military have been destroyed!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!