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WARNING !! 2 VAXXED CRICKET PLAYERS DROP AND BEGIN CONVULSING WITHIN 5 MINS OF EACH OTHER !!
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1040 views • July 05, 2021
Two West Indies Women Cricketers Collapsed On Field, "Conscious And Stable" At Hospital
Two West Indies women cricketers -- Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation -- collapsed briefly on the field in two separate incidents during the second T20 International against Pakistan and taken to hospital where they were "stable", according to reports. Both the incidents happened during Pakistan's run chase, which also saw rain interruptions on Friday. "(Seam bowler) Chinelle Henry and (batter) Chedean Nation were taken to hospital for medical attention. Both Henry and Nation are conscious and stable at hospital and are being assessed," CWI said in a statement. West Indies brought on two substitutes and the game continued.
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Two West Indies women cricketers -- Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation -- collapsed briefly on the field in two separate incidents during the second T20 International against Pakistan and taken to hospital where they were "stable", according to reports. Both the incidents happened during Pakistan's run chase, which also saw rain interruptions on Friday. "(Seam bowler) Chinelle Henry and (batter) Chedean Nation were taken to hospital for medical attention. Both Henry and Nation are conscious and stable at hospital and are being assessed," CWI said in a statement. West Indies brought on two substitutes and the game continued.
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