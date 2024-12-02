Social Media Review: BITCOIN MAXXING!

In this episode, I compare gold's drastic decline in value against Bitcoin, revealing a 99.9% drop since 2011. I discuss insights from the House COVID Committee report that validate my earlier concerns about the pandemic's origins.





I also cover the proposed Dutch exit tax and its implications for international citizenship, alongside soaring housing prices in the U.S. and their impact on younger generations. Finally, I explore Bitcoin's potential as an asset and reflect on the themes of censorship and societal tolerance, linking these issues to broader economic and political dynamics.





