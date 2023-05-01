Don't Give Place to the Devil

July 28th, 2019
Pastor Dean Odle preaches on how we need to be diligent in standing firm against the wiles of the devil. Don't allow the enemy to get a foothold in your life, no matter how small!
"Neither give place to the devil." Ephesians 4:27
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.