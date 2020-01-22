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A Personal Relationship with Jesus (MIRRORED)
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292 views • January 22, 2020
A Personal Relationship with Jesus (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel NonStampCollector at:-
https://youtu.be/kLBDFe3mDtk
Is it possible for three people to have a common friend, but have wildly different views about him, his views and his character? Wouldn't that indicate that at least two of them, and possibly all three of them, were mistaken, or lying? (Read on...)
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website and blog: http://www.nonstampcollector.com
twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nonstampNSC
BUY ME A COFFEE: http://www.buymeacoff.ee/nonstampNSC
PATREON: http://www.patreon.com/nonstampcollector
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Well, why can't people who claim to have a personal relationship with Jesus agree on what he wants and what he's like?
Well, there's an answer to that question that is obvious to most of us.
Intro music came from a sound-effect sharing website called The FreeSound Project (where I've taken lots of my sound effects from). Thank you user "Mansardian" who produced it.
And yes, it's just me. Seven characters was a stretch, but I use a mixing program with a pitch-changing feature. Just thought I'd clear that up coz I keep getting comments addressed to "you guys" or specifically "the guy with the low voice" etc.
———————————————
website and blog: http://www.nonstampcollector.com
twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nonstampNSC
——————————————---
Category
Non-profits & Activism
Mirrored from YouTube channel NonStampCollector at:-
https://youtu.be/kLBDFe3mDtk
Is it possible for three people to have a common friend, but have wildly different views about him, his views and his character? Wouldn't that indicate that at least two of them, and possibly all three of them, were mistaken, or lying? (Read on...)
———————————————
website and blog: http://www.nonstampcollector.com
twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nonstampNSC
BUY ME A COFFEE: http://www.buymeacoff.ee/nonstampNSC
PATREON: http://www.patreon.com/nonstampcollector
——————————————---
Well, why can't people who claim to have a personal relationship with Jesus agree on what he wants and what he's like?
Well, there's an answer to that question that is obvious to most of us.
Intro music came from a sound-effect sharing website called The FreeSound Project (where I've taken lots of my sound effects from). Thank you user "Mansardian" who produced it.
And yes, it's just me. Seven characters was a stretch, but I use a mixing program with a pitch-changing feature. Just thought I'd clear that up coz I keep getting comments addressed to "you guys" or specifically "the guy with the low voice" etc.
———————————————
website and blog: http://www.nonstampcollector.com
twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nonstampNSC
——————————————---
Category
Non-profits & Activism
Keywords
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