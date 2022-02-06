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Gotta Love This Guy!
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50 views • February 06, 2022
Tell it like it is! When the world is full of cowardly, obedient conformists, also known as "Weak-minded TV Watchers," who willingly allow corrupt politicians and medical terrorists to inject a series of experimental drugs into their bodies, there are still some people with the courage to speak out.
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