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The Eroding Value of the US Dollar vs BITCOIN- DON'T LOSE your Savings to the Money Printing Press
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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82 views • February 22, 2021
With the United States imploding and dissolving from the internal acid of an attempted Maoist and Marxist takeover, coronavirus and the massive printing press sending out free money to American citizens without any type of productivity, it might be Time to purchase an insurance policy for your hard spot savings and assets in the form of bitcoin.
Also, the commercial real estate market has the potential to rapidly fall.

#bitcoin #inflation #moneyprinting
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

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bitcoinfederal reservemoneytimebtccryptoinvestingwarren buffettfree moneyus dollarproductivityconsumptiondissolvingdollar crashmaoist revolutionunited states implodingmarxist takeovercoronavirus money printing pressfinancial insuranceinsurance policysavings and assetscommercial real estatecommercial real estate crash
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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