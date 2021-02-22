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The Eroding Value of the US Dollar vs BITCOIN- DON'T LOSE your Savings to the Money Printing Press
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82 views • February 22, 2021
With the United States imploding and dissolving from the internal acid of an attempted Maoist and Marxist takeover, coronavirus and the massive printing press sending out free money to American citizens without any type of productivity, it might be Time to purchase an insurance policy for your hard spot savings and assets in the form of bitcoin.
Also, the commercial real estate market has the potential to rapidly fall.
#bitcoin #inflation #moneyprinting
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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Also, the commercial real estate market has the potential to rapidly fall.
#bitcoin #inflation #moneyprinting
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
bitcoinfederal reservemoneytimebtccryptoinvestingwarren buffettfree moneyus dollarproductivityconsumptiondissolvingdollar crashmaoist revolutionunited states implodingmarxist takeovercoronavirus money printing pressfinancial insuranceinsurance policysavings and assetscommercial real estatecommercial real estate crash
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