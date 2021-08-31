CLIF HIGH RETURNS TO DISCUSS HIS LATEST DATA, "HUMANITY WINS","DARK TIMES","HISTORY REVEALED" (1OF2)

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
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Clif High returns to discuss his latest data analysis from his predictive linguistic analysis system. While the near future will be very dark, we have passed the tipping point and humanity wins. As we recover from the darker times, our future will be amazing as old broken systems fail and are dismantled, new human oriented ones are constructed and humanity starts to grow in amazing and incredible ways. We will learn our real history and start to construct our future without the limitations of a global power structure that has been holding us down for over 2000 years. Be sure to see part two of this fascinating interview! You can see more of Clif High on his Bitchute channel and on Twitter.
See my exclusive with Google Whistleblower, Zach Vorhies, at SarahWestall.tv or on Ebener. You can buy his new book, Google Leaks, at https://GoogleLeaksBook.com
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Breakthrough" by Luke Neumann, "Action Investigation" by Media Music Group, and "Do you trust me" by Michael Vignola: licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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