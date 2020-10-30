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Viruswaarheid ZOOM 100 Live with Canadian doctors Malthouse and Turek
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24 views • October 30, 2020
Viruswaarheid (Virus truth), October 25, 2020
First 5 minutes in Dutch, English after that
VIRUS TRUTH ZOOM SUNDAY 25 OCTOBER 2020 SITUATION IN CANADA
Willem Engel, Mordechai Krispin, Caroline Turek, Stephen Malthouse (Canadian doctors)
Highlighted topics:
Police have also finished the measures
-Demonstration Brussels, Willem was present. There were people from Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium together. DPG and the media house are also located there, they own many media companies
-Situation in Canada in conversation with Caroline and Stephen, Canadian doctors
-The freestate of Canada called Kanata will unfortunately not get off the ground, but it does show the intention of the people to condemn the current situation
-Quarantine camps in Canada. It is still unclear exactly what they are intended for, because the questions are not clearly answered
- A leaked third wave document that has leaked, is that authentic? It is a leaked email that has not been confirmed. It is being used because it feeds the ideas people have about the crisis. It could be a hoax
-The plandemia appears to be intended to control a certain group of people and therefore a really serious deadly virus is not necessary. This works fine with the unreliable PCR test, Dr. Stephen said
The more cycles the more false positives. In Canada it has been admitted by an expert that at least 50% of the results are false positive. These results are used to keep people in fear
-HCQ with zinc at an early stage is promising. The evidence for it is very convincing
-Also in Canada they want to vaccinate everyone, fortunately there is a lot of resistance among the population. Both doctors explain a few things about the vaccines
-Vaccine swine flu, which had narcolepsy as a side effect and of which millions have been thrown away
-Doctor Caroline was a fan of vaccinations because she had always been taught that vaccinations are completely safe. In recent years, however, she has done more research on it and has come back from it. She sees that there is a lot of vaccination damage and that a lot of money is paid for it. She thinks people will be more at risk from the vaccine than from COVID-19. Dr. Stephen agrees
-Are there other methods besides a vaccine? How about that in Canada? Can we do anything to support our immune system?
Fighting infections doesn't start with wearing masks, washing your hands and keeping your distance, that starts with supporting your body with all kinds of minerals and vitamins. Especially in winter we don't get enough Vitamin D, says Dr. Stephen
-Fear suppresses the immune system, be it fear of the virus or fear of where this will end, keep faith, hugging supports your immune system
-Too low zinc causes taste and loss of smell. So if you experience that, add zinc
Some questions highlighted:
-What is the difference between Integrated and Holistic Medicine?
-Why is everything called COVID19 and no more flu or cold?
-How important is it that the existence of the virus has not yet been proven by isolation?
-How do you feel about asymptoms? Can they infect someone?
-Who sets the policy in Canada? Is that it WHO?
- What about framing in Canada if you have a different view on this issue?
-What about the excess mortality in Canada?
-What do you do when a patient comes with corona complaints, do you treat them or do you forward them?
-There are many concerns about mouth masks, is there a connection between wearing a mouth mask and pneumonia?
Calls:
-http: //www.bluetube.studio/ as a replacement for youtube. If you register, you will automatically receive a notification in your inbox
-Horeca entrepreneurs send an email to [email protected], so that we can help you to start a joint action
-Youtube channel has been suspended, we have a new channel. Subscribe via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtPQTw3iUHIWklTi4-TmKNg
-You can follow the extra-parliamentary investigation here. https://youtu.be/vfGFM6kFjSg
Agenda:
These are not organized by Virus Truth:
-29 October general strike https://freedom-demo-rotterdam.eu/
-11 November carnival in Vaals
Enjoy watching!
Shareable link: https://www.facebook.com/Viruswaarheid/videos/790745958390966/
❤️Sharing is Caring❤️
____________________
𝗩𝗶𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘄𝗮𝗮𝗿𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗽𝘀:
1. Subscribe to the newsletter: https://viruswaarheid.nl/nieuwsbrief/
2. Follow our Telegram channel: https://t.me/viruswaanzin
3. Follow us on LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/viruswaanzin-nl
4.Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtPQTw3iUHIWklTi4-TmKNg
𝘓𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘥𝘦 & 𝘞𝘢𝘢𝘳𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘥 ❤️
Coronavirus (COVID‑19)
First 5 minutes in Dutch, English after that
VIRUS TRUTH ZOOM SUNDAY 25 OCTOBER 2020 SITUATION IN CANADA
Willem Engel, Mordechai Krispin, Caroline Turek, Stephen Malthouse (Canadian doctors)
Highlighted topics:
Police have also finished the measures
-Demonstration Brussels, Willem was present. There were people from Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium together. DPG and the media house are also located there, they own many media companies
-Situation in Canada in conversation with Caroline and Stephen, Canadian doctors
-The freestate of Canada called Kanata will unfortunately not get off the ground, but it does show the intention of the people to condemn the current situation
-Quarantine camps in Canada. It is still unclear exactly what they are intended for, because the questions are not clearly answered
- A leaked third wave document that has leaked, is that authentic? It is a leaked email that has not been confirmed. It is being used because it feeds the ideas people have about the crisis. It could be a hoax
-The plandemia appears to be intended to control a certain group of people and therefore a really serious deadly virus is not necessary. This works fine with the unreliable PCR test, Dr. Stephen said
The more cycles the more false positives. In Canada it has been admitted by an expert that at least 50% of the results are false positive. These results are used to keep people in fear
-HCQ with zinc at an early stage is promising. The evidence for it is very convincing
-Also in Canada they want to vaccinate everyone, fortunately there is a lot of resistance among the population. Both doctors explain a few things about the vaccines
-Vaccine swine flu, which had narcolepsy as a side effect and of which millions have been thrown away
-Doctor Caroline was a fan of vaccinations because she had always been taught that vaccinations are completely safe. In recent years, however, she has done more research on it and has come back from it. She sees that there is a lot of vaccination damage and that a lot of money is paid for it. She thinks people will be more at risk from the vaccine than from COVID-19. Dr. Stephen agrees
-Are there other methods besides a vaccine? How about that in Canada? Can we do anything to support our immune system?
Fighting infections doesn't start with wearing masks, washing your hands and keeping your distance, that starts with supporting your body with all kinds of minerals and vitamins. Especially in winter we don't get enough Vitamin D, says Dr. Stephen
-Fear suppresses the immune system, be it fear of the virus or fear of where this will end, keep faith, hugging supports your immune system
-Too low zinc causes taste and loss of smell. So if you experience that, add zinc
Some questions highlighted:
-What is the difference between Integrated and Holistic Medicine?
-Why is everything called COVID19 and no more flu or cold?
-How important is it that the existence of the virus has not yet been proven by isolation?
-How do you feel about asymptoms? Can they infect someone?
-Who sets the policy in Canada? Is that it WHO?
- What about framing in Canada if you have a different view on this issue?
-What about the excess mortality in Canada?
-What do you do when a patient comes with corona complaints, do you treat them or do you forward them?
-There are many concerns about mouth masks, is there a connection between wearing a mouth mask and pneumonia?
Calls:
-http: //www.bluetube.studio/ as a replacement for youtube. If you register, you will automatically receive a notification in your inbox
-Horeca entrepreneurs send an email to [email protected], so that we can help you to start a joint action
-Youtube channel has been suspended, we have a new channel. Subscribe via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtPQTw3iUHIWklTi4-TmKNg
-You can follow the extra-parliamentary investigation here. https://youtu.be/vfGFM6kFjSg
Agenda:
These are not organized by Virus Truth:
-29 October general strike https://freedom-demo-rotterdam.eu/
-11 November carnival in Vaals
Enjoy watching!
Shareable link: https://www.facebook.com/Viruswaarheid/videos/790745958390966/
❤️Sharing is Caring❤️
____________________
𝗩𝗶𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘄𝗮𝗮𝗿𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗽𝘀:
1. Subscribe to the newsletter: https://viruswaarheid.nl/nieuwsbrief/
2. Follow our Telegram channel: https://t.me/viruswaanzin
3. Follow us on LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/viruswaanzin-nl
4.Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtPQTw3iUHIWklTi4-TmKNg
𝘓𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘥𝘦 & 𝘞𝘢𝘢𝘳𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘥 ❤️
Coronavirus (COVID‑19)
Keywords
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