Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
10. Dero CLI Wallet: Send Payment
channel image
GTWY Academy
3 Subscribers
9 views
Published a day ago

Notes:
  - You can press Enter to show the Menu, and then select Option 5 for "Transfer (send DERO) To Another Wallet". That works for me!
  - The direct command "transfer" for "Transfer/Send DERO to another address Eg. transfer <address> <amount>" doesn't work for me ...
  - Also, make sure that the destination address that you enter comes from a wallet which account has been registered to the blockchain, else you are going to get the following error: "Error while building Transaction, Account Unregistered".

Keywords
privacysurvivalmoneyethereumlinuxplatformanonymityencryptioncryptosmonerowalletdappsmart contracthigh-technologyderosdapp

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket