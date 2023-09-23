10. Dero CLI Wallet: Send Payment

Notes:

- You can press Enter to show the Menu, and then select Option 5 for "Transfer (send DERO) To Another Wallet". That works for me!

- The direct command "transfer" for "Transfer/Send DERO to another address Eg. transfer <address> <amount>" doesn't work for me ...

- Also, make sure that the destination address that you enter comes from a wallet which account has been registered to the blockchain, else you are going to get the following error: "Error while building Transaction, Account Unregistered".

