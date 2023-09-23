10. Dero CLI Wallet: Send Payment

Notes:
- You can press Enter to show the Menu, and then select Option 5 for "Transfer (send DERO) To Another Wallet". That works for me!
- The direct command "transfer" for "Transfer/Send DERO to another address Eg. transfer <address> <amount>" doesn't work for me ...
- Also, make sure that the destination address that you enter comes from a wallet which account has been registered to the blockchain, else you are going to get the following error: "Error while building Transaction, Account Unregistered".
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.