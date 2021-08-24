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Biden May Bring Obama On As An Advisor to Afghanistan
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50 views • August 24, 2021
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Biden May Bring Obama On As An Advisor to Afghanistan
"I'll Be Back"
President Barrack Obama
Thank you for your support
Steven ben-Nun PO Box 156 Sunbright TN 37872
https://israelinewslive.org/ MORE
1,720 views 1 hours ago
Rated: G
| Breaking News
|
EnglishEnglish
Category: News, Politics & Weather > International
Biden May Bring Obama On As An Advisor to Afghanistan
"I'll Be Back"
President Barrack Obama
Thank you for your support
Steven ben-Nun PO Box 156 Sunbright TN 37872
https://israelinewslive.org/ MORE
1,720 views 1 hours ago
Rated: G
| Breaking News
|
EnglishEnglish
Category: News, Politics & Weather > International
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