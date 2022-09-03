Biden's Dark MAGA Speech & This Week's Headline News! 9/2/2022

Ahead in this week's Headline News Stories! Joe Biden’s speech Thursday night in which he characterized MAGA Republicans as a dark threat to American democracy has not exactly generated a positive response, with even some of former President Donald Trump’s harshest critics admitting he made a mistake. Throughout the address, Biden routinely portrayed MAGA Republicans as violent right-wingers who disrespect the constitution and seek to strip Americans of their most basic rights. “MAGA Republicans do not respect the constitution,” he said. “They do not believe in the rule of law, they do not believe in the rule of law, they do not recognize the will of the people.” “MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,” he added. “Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose. No right to privacy. No right to contraception. No right to marry who you love. They promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence.” That and so much more! Join us! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/bidens-dark-maga-speech/

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