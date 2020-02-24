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You Must Be Born Again!
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5 views • February 24, 2020
"You must be born again!" is a popular church slogan these days. Rituals like the sinner's prayer and water baptism have been linked to the concept of being born again, but Jesus did not teach these things. So what did Jesus teach? What does it mean to be "born again by the Word of God"? Don't allow shallow church traditions to blind you to God's plan for your life.
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01.No Copyright Motion Graphics
Motion Graphics provided by http://www.youtubestock.com
YouTube Channel: https://goo.gl/aayJRf
02. Gameplay/Cinematics by DYNAMIX_
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/DYNAMIXofficial
03. Creflo Dollar Have We Really Heard the Gospel by Bill Winston 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIs70...
04. You Must Be Born Again (John 3:1-8) by Cornerstone Baptist Church of Orlando
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfUrH...
05. Woman typing on keyboard by dravreh
https://www.videvo.net/video/typing-w...
06. in-the-beginning_01 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
07. king_02 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
08. Christ appears to Disciples by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
09. Timelapse from square in centre of Moscow by JureKreft
https://www.videvo.net/video/moscow-t...
10. Jesus Ascension to Heaven 17 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
11. Washed by the Water Baptism by Doctor Bob Studios
https://vimeo.com/44941213
12. Lakewood worship by ToBeDaniel
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
13. Confetti falling chromakey background. by oasisamuel
https://www.videvo.net/video/confetti...
14. Head of Jesus Christ 50 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
15. Church of San Rafael Esterior Zarcero, Costa Rica by Mike Baird
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
16. Film Burns Transition Green Screen by CreativeFilm
https://www.videvo.net/video/film-bur...
17. Hubble Captures Spectacular"Landscape" in the Carina Nebula by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's photostream
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
18. Creation (47/52) by Suus Wansink
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
19. Jesus Knocking at the Door 29 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
20. JAMES TILLACK by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
21. Palm Sunday 15 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
22. calendar animation clip by TGGxBIGHOMIE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4h2f6...
23. 9-Week Human Embryo from Ectopic Pregnancy by Ed Uthman
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
24. Blausen 0747 Pregnancy by BruceBlaus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
25. Morning Prayers by Don Christner
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
26. Jesus Christv - Christus Statue by midiman
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
27. Pastors & Leaders Meeting - Prophet Sheperd Bushiri by HungryGeneration
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5p1I...
28. Jesus Ascension to Heaven 15 by Waiting For The word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
29. The Teachings of Jesus Christ + FULL MOVIE. by Private Universe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbXIl...
30. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01.No Copyright Motion Graphics
Motion Graphics provided by http://www.youtubestock.com
YouTube Channel: https://goo.gl/aayJRf
02. Gameplay/Cinematics by DYNAMIX_
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/DYNAMIXofficial
03. Creflo Dollar Have We Really Heard the Gospel by Bill Winston 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIs70...
04. You Must Be Born Again (John 3:1-8) by Cornerstone Baptist Church of Orlando
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfUrH...
05. Woman typing on keyboard by dravreh
https://www.videvo.net/video/typing-w...
06. in-the-beginning_01 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
07. king_02 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
08. Christ appears to Disciples by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
09. Timelapse from square in centre of Moscow by JureKreft
https://www.videvo.net/video/moscow-t...
10. Jesus Ascension to Heaven 17 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
11. Washed by the Water Baptism by Doctor Bob Studios
https://vimeo.com/44941213
12. Lakewood worship by ToBeDaniel
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
13. Confetti falling chromakey background. by oasisamuel
https://www.videvo.net/video/confetti...
14. Head of Jesus Christ 50 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
15. Church of San Rafael Esterior Zarcero, Costa Rica by Mike Baird
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
16. Film Burns Transition Green Screen by CreativeFilm
https://www.videvo.net/video/film-bur...
17. Hubble Captures Spectacular"Landscape" in the Carina Nebula by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's photostream
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
18. Creation (47/52) by Suus Wansink
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
19. Jesus Knocking at the Door 29 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
20. JAMES TILLACK by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
21. Palm Sunday 15 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
22. calendar animation clip by TGGxBIGHOMIE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4h2f6...
23. 9-Week Human Embryo from Ectopic Pregnancy by Ed Uthman
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
24. Blausen 0747 Pregnancy by BruceBlaus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
25. Morning Prayers by Don Christner
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
26. Jesus Christv - Christus Statue by midiman
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
27. Pastors & Leaders Meeting - Prophet Sheperd Bushiri by HungryGeneration
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5p1I...
28. Jesus Ascension to Heaven 15 by Waiting For The word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
29. The Teachings of Jesus Christ + FULL MOVIE. by Private Universe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbXIl...
30. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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