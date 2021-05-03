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The programmed, the passive, and the rage monsters
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84 views • May 03, 2021
Sun Tzu warned us to know our enemy. Though the white hats intervened to disrupt this plot, it's enlightening to consider what they were up to.
Remember, the DUMBs were destroyed, the children set free, the villains were replaced with actors, and now we watch the movie and wait for the world to wake up from the nightmare.
Remember, the DUMBs were destroyed, the children set free, the villains were replaced with actors, and now we watch the movie and wait for the world to wake up from the nightmare.
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