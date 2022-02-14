© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lesson 7: The English Reformation and the Puritans
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • February 14, 2022
This history of the English Reformation is important, not only because it helps us to understand our Faith in God and our Heritage. It also helps us understand what we need to do to reform our nation back to the Original Intent of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. When we see how God moved at that time, we can understand what we are in the middle of now and learn how to work with the Lord in this Reformation and not against Him.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.