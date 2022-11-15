11/15/22: TRUMP 24! While Cartel BABYLON Plans Global Genocide #ArmorOfGod

11/15/22: Tonight, President Trump to announce his 2024 Run while we see the massive money laundering fraud of FTX, the G20 plans for new lockdowns and how Pfizer used the Nation of Israel to experiment on their whole population to be the human trial experiment for the deadly shots....Meanwhile, FTX funded Dems thru Ukraine and Dan Fri_dberg orchestrated another billion dollar Ponzi Scheme, Cartel Babylon style...

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.

You Are Free TV is celebrating a new sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair and more!

Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV. ; For 10% off CODE: YAFTV

Monthly Supporters of YAFTV on Ko-fi, will receive a 15% off code for C60Evo to their email!

To Learn about defending your cellular health with ESS60,

please watch YAFTV interview with Chief Scientist at C60Evo:

https://rumble.com/v1r5nnq-def-con-free-protect-thy-cells-ess60-is-boss-c60evo.html

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO!

URGENT Message from TODD CALLENDER, Esq:

Come and be in the gallery NOVEMBER 18, 2022 at 8:30 AM in Denver CO US Court of Appeals Tenth Circuit, Courtroom 2, or participate in the live stream broadcast.

Lawsuit Vs. unlawful actions by the Department of Defense. The address is Byron White United States Courthouse, 1823 Stout Street, Denver, CO 80257. Phone 303-844-3157.

Presidential Takedown, Dr. Paul Alexander, Sr. Advisor on Covid to the WH, Whistleblower exposes how Intelligence, Phrma, Fauci, WHO, UN all collaborated to take down Trump:

https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510776234/presidential-takedown/

https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2022/11/jeff-bezos-giving-away-124-billion-fortune-very-hard-dolly-parton-100-million-donation-charity

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/28/mackenzie-bezos-joins-warren-buffett-and-the-gates-giving-pledge.html

NuGenesis CEO, Hussein Faraj, YT video with Dan Friedberg, calling out counterfeit FTX:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Denj6zFFKo

Barbara Fried: Mind the GAP:

https://www.influencewatch.org/political-party/mind-the-gap/

https://welovetrump.com/2022/11/15/ftx-and-the-democrat-ukraine-connection/

Evelyn de Rothschild dead on 11/08:

https://www.newswars.com/top-globalist-banker-evelyn-de-rothschild-dies-at-91/

FTX wins award in Trial bunking Ivermectin:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ftx-foundation-supports-the-global-expansion-of-the-trial-of-the-year-award-winning-together-trial-301547995.html

Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV!

To donate one-time or monthly:

Https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

WE ARE FREE! Put on Your Armor and Charge!