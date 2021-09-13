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VACCINATED PEOPLE ARE MAKING OTHER PEOPLE SICK (IN MORE WAYS THAN ONE) [MUST SEE]
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1042 views • September 13, 2021
Dr Tenpenny is on fire . . . . wow . . . this is a pocket rocket filled with a disturbing message . . . we have all heard about the jab shedding etc . . . Dr Tenpenny has personally been impacted . . . and she shares about many others!! Now the question is . . . how do we protect ourselves from this stuff?
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