© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19: EU looking into new possible side effects of mRNA coronavirus vaccines
Follow
0
Share
Report
130 views • September 10, 2021
Planet B Media - 10 Sep 2021
Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines are facing safety probes. The European Union is looking into new possible side effects of the mRNA jabs, while at the same time stressing the benefits of being vaccinated.
Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines are facing safety probes. The European Union is looking into new possible side effects of the mRNA jabs, while at the same time stressing the benefits of being vaccinated.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.