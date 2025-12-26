Trump Accounts: Building Private Wealth to Supplement Social Security

Sean Morgan explores President Trump's transformative "Trump Accounts" initiative — a financial vehicle designed to give American children a generational wealth advantage. Funded by a one-time $1,000 government seed and bolstered by a $6.25 billion pledge from tech mogul Michael Dell, these tax-deferred investment accounts allow families to contribute up to $5,000 annually, potentially growing to nearly $200,000 by age 18.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





Get The Sean Morgan Report at

https://SeanMorganReport.Substack.com