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ViVa Kla.TV – Intuition is switched on
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10 views • June 07, 2021
Caution - danger of infection! Many people already infected with intuition ... In this new song Mathias & friends not only start the intuition swinging with pulsing beats, but certainly your feet and your heart will start moving too. Refreshing courage-giving video for all who have had enough of the smoke screens of fear mongering. Watching, grooving along with and distributing are expressly permitted! PS: No animals were harmed for this recording ;-)
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website!
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