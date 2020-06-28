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Danger of Wearing Facemask - SOME MORE TESTING AS A PROOF
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247 views • June 28, 2020
Republican Ohio State Rep. Nino Vitale released a video showing a live experiment with students who placed an oxygen-reading device into their face masks to check if the levels were safe.
Vitale began the video by explaining the device he was holding is an instant oxygen sensor that also senses other gases and beeps if the gas levels rise or fall to unsafe levels.
Vitale began the video by explaining the device he was holding is an instant oxygen sensor that also senses other gases and beeps if the gas levels rise or fall to unsafe levels.
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