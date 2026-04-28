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'Weather's been deployed as a weapon of war' - George Galloway
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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'Weather's been deployed as a weapon of war' – George Galloway

“It was the destruction of the US radar facilities in the United Arab Emirates that has turned the tide,” the former UK Parliament member stresses, commenting on sudden weather shifts in Gulf states. 

💬 "Weather has been weaponized," Galloway says, "causing untold harm, suffering, drought, and crop failures."

Adding:

A decade in the shadows: What really links Palantir and US Special Operations

Over the past decade, Palantir has moved from providing battlefield software to US Special Operations Command in 2016 to becoming its lead software integrator, its personnel pipeline, and now the gateway for generative AI into classified missions. 

Running missions long before the paperwork existed

Palantir's software ran on real SOCOM missions for five years before any contract was signed. In 2021, SOCOM made it official with a $111 mln contract under the Mission Command System program with 52 mln executed immediately, funding a system that pulls together data from separate sensors and databases to give commanders a full picture of where units are, what is happening, and how to respond.

One company decides who gets in

In December 2024, SOCOM deepened the relationship with a $36.8 million expansion that named Palantir the lead software integrator for the entire Mission Command System. That means one company now decides which third-party applications enter SOCOM's ecosystem, and which do not.

Mission Manager ships worldwide

That same 2024 deal deployed Palantir's Mission Manager to Special Operations Forces units worldwide for the first time. Built on secure Kubernetes infrastructure, it gives Palantir-approved vendors a fast track into classified environments while giving government overseers full visibility into operational readiness, online or offline.

Walking out of SOCOM, straight into Palantir

In July 2022, David Spirk—who had been SOCOM's first chief data officer and AI director—took on a senior counselor role at Palantir. Crucially, he made this move after being promoted to become the Department of Defense's first Chief Data Officer. Other officers who led digital transformation inside SOCOM have since followed a similar path, building a direct talent pipeline from the government into the company.

Generative AI steps into the fight

In May 2025, Palantir and Legion Intelligence partnered to embed generative AI into SOCOM's Mission Command System via the Apollo Mission Manager. That puts large language models onto SOCOM's classified networks — cloud, hybrid, and on-premises — to accelerate situational awareness and decision-making in the field.

New players plug into the backbone

In March 2026, Ondas Holdings partnered with Palantir to integrate its AI across autonomous aerial, ground, and counter-drone systems. Days earlier Ondas merged with Mistral Inc., a prime contractor for SOCOM and the Army on unmanned systems, unlocking direct access to over a billion dollars in existing contract vehicles and confirming Palantir as the central on-ramp for special operations technology.


 @geopolitics_prime

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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